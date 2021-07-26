Lansing chefs aim to make 100 free lasagnas ahead of National Lasagna Day

LANSING, Mich. — National Lasagna Day is July 29 and the organization Lasagna Love wants to show extra love this week by giving away 100 lasagnas across the Lansing area and 5,000 across the country.

"Starting on Saturday running through next Sunday, we're hoping to make 5000, that is 500 more than we as a national team have ever made in any week before," said Lansing area coordinator Lisa Wallace.

The organization was started by a San Diego woman named Rhiannon Menn in March of last year.

Yasmeen Ludy, FOX 47 News, 2021 Lisa Wallace, Coordinator of local Lasagna Love campaign

Wallace remembers Menn making a post on Facebook about wanting to help families during the pandemic. "She started thinking, I gotta do something, you know, we're all helpless. We're all at home, and she posted on a neighborhood group. I'll make someone a meal. Let me know if you would like me to make you a meal. I'll drop a lasagna on your porch contact-free."

From there, chefs all over wanted to help spread the love. There are 66 chefs participating in the greater Lansing area.

Wallace said lasagna is perfect for anyone in need, it's comfort food.

Yasmeen Ludy, FOX 47 News, 2021 Lasagna is the perfect comfort food

"Its a really personal way to connect with folks that need food. The very first person that I made a lasagna for had a 2lb premie that hadn't been able to cook for their other two kids because they were at the hospital all day," said Mark Logusz, who also volunteers his time making lasagna.

In the last five months, Wallace has made 50 lasagnas for people in the Lansing area. Lasagna Love chefs accept donations but pay for a lot of the ingredients themselves.

This is why Lisa Wallace makes Lasagna for others/

Logusz said it makes him feel great knowing he's helping his community.

Anyone in the greater Lansing area can request a lasagna here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

