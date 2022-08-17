Lansing Board of Water & Light warns customers of door-to-door solar scam

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water & Light is warning customers of a door-to-door solar scam.

Board of Water & Light General Manager Dick Peffley said they have received multiple reports of scammers going door-to-door impersonating BWL officials selling solar panels.

According to a statement sent to FOX 47 News, the impostors wear clothing with BWL logos and have fake BWL badges claiming they are official contractors selling solar panels asking for personal information and money.

“This matter is being thoroughly investigated internally, and we want to ensure no one falls victim to their trap," Peffley wrote in a statement. "The BWL is not affiliated with any solar installation companies.”

Customers should never give money or personal information to anyone knocking on their door claiming to be with BWL. If you are interested in solar panels, contact BWL directly either by email at netmetering@lbwl.com or by phone at (800) 573-3505.

