Lansing Board of Fire Commissioners recommends two candidates for fire chief

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Fire Commissioners recommended Brian Sturdivant and Edwin Miller for the position of fire chief Thursday night.

This narrows the finalists down to two, taking Interim Fire Chief Michael Tobin out of the running.

“I think they are both qualified candidates," Steve Purchase, Chair of the Lansing Board of Fire Commissioners said. "They comported themselves very well at the community forum the other day and I was pleased to witness that. And I'm sure they'll have conversations with the mayor and he'll make the best selection he can for the city."

Sturdivant is the current fire chief in Battle Creek, Michigan. Prior to that position, he served as executive deputy fire chief in Petersburg, Virginia, fire chief in Milipitas, California and deputy fire chief in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I think that level of experience, especially because I've worked in different communities that reflect the level of diversity that we all talk about," Sturdivant said. "And I look to bring those experiences to Lansing.”

Sturdivant holds an undergraduate degree in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University and a graduate degree from the Naval Post Graduate School, Center for Homeland Defense.

He is also a graduate of a program for senior executives in state and local government at Harvard University and a graduate of the National Fire Service Staff and Command Program at the University of Maryland.

Miller is the current assistant fire chief in Sterling Heights, Michigan. He began as a fire fighter there in 1992 and has served in every rank in the department before his current position.

“I want to learn people personally, and get to know everybody in this department because every person adds value to this organization in their own way," Miller said. "So, I want to capitalize. I want to use everybody's gifts, and it only benefits the citizens.”

Edwin holds an undergraduate degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University and graduated from the Fire Staff and Command School at Eastern Michigan University.

He is also a licensed paramedic in the state of Michigan and was appointed to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Commission.

Residents at the meeting expressed their feelings toward the two finalists.

Former firefighter and activist Michael Lynn spoke at the meeting in support of the board’s selection.

Lynn has sued the city multiple times for racial discrimination and was terminated in February 2021 for violating “numerous department policies.”

He said he believes Sturdivant, in particular, could help change the culture of the department.

“When I heard him speak about, you know, his experience as a firefighter starting off in Atlanta, in the Georgia area, dealing with racism and how he understood what it felt like to experience microaggressions, it just touched me," Lynn said.

Mayor Andy Schor will make the final selection after interviewing and reviewing the two finalists.

