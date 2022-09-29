Lansing Beerfest is brewing up smiles and beverages

LANSING, Mich. — The annual Beerfest at the Ballpark is back at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

Attendees can enjoy live music, while also being able to taste beer, ciders, hard seltzers, meads, spirits and wine from more than 30 different breweries across Michigan.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 3-8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and include a souvenir glass and 10 tasting tickets.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10 a piece.

