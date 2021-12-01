Lansing Art Gallery moving to Knapp's building

LANSING, Mich. — For the past 10 years, the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center has been on the 100 block of North Washington Square, but now it’s moving down the street to the Knapp's Building.

“Our mission public is awareness, education and enjoyment of the visual arts by promoting the art of Michigan Artists,” said Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center Executive Director Barb Whitney.

Since 1965, the Lansing Art Gallery has been able to showcase art in five different buildings, but now it’s moving again.

“It’s a big moment for our organization,” Whitney said. “We’re really excited to be moving to the Knapp’s building, which is just a couple blocks from our current location in downtown Lansing, and we’re going to be in an above ground space, which a lot of people are excited about and there will also be natural lighting, which people are excited about.”

With the move, the Lansing Art Gallery will be gaining an additional 800 square feet to showcase the thousands of art pieces they get from local artists.

“This move was just a great opportunity for our board of directors to just take the leap into a bigger and better space and it was also a generous contribution from the George Eyde Foundation as well,” Whitney said. “So meeting in the middle was a great way for us to increase our operations.”

The move is expected to start in mid-December and the art gallery will be up and operating sometime in 2022.

