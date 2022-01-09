Lansing airport to receive nearly $2million from Biden's infrastructure package

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's Capitol Region International Airport is set to receive nearly $2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration through President Joe Biden's $1.12 trillion infrastructure package.

The specific improvements haven't been announced by the airport just yet, but plans are expected in the spring after the FAA releases final guidance.

The money must be used for infrastructure improvements according to guidance from the Airport Improvement Program. Things like runways, terminals, and roadways could all see fixes. The money can't be used for things like training, marketing or cosmetic upgrades.

