Lake effect snow could be record breaking through Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Daily snowfall records are rather low in mid-November, which means our lake effect round could make history. Some areas might end up with a foot total!

Unseasonably cold air pours into the state after record warmth the week prior. This is causing quite the snowy set up. Why? Well the water temperatures in Lake Michigan are still and astounding 50-55 degrees in the southern half of the lake. Couple that with gusty winds near 30mph from the west southwest, and you have the perfect set up for explosive lake effect bands to cross the state. Temperatures being about 20 degrees below average will certainly play a role as well.

As the cold air crosses the warm lakes, it picks up moisture. Cold air cannot hold as much moisture as warm air. So, when that air moves back over land and cools, there is no where for the moisture to go. It condensates, and falls as snow. In this case a lot of snow! Think of it like when you open your freezer in the summer. The humid air in your kitchen cools when the freezer air escapes and it mixes in. Since the cold air can't hold the moisture, it condenses and forms the fog you see falling to the floor.

Snow will begin Thursday with intense banding occurring all the way through Saturday morning. Snow totals Thursday will be about 2-3" for Lansing, 3-5" for Eaton County, and about 1-2" for Jackson. Yes, roads will get coated this time.

Friday will likely be a fluffier snow which will pile up quicker. Snow totals Friday will likely be around 2-3" for Lansing, 4-7" for Eaton County, and about a trace to 2" near Jackson.

All in all, some areas will near a foot before Saturday morning.

Thursday's snow record in Lansing is 2.4" set back in 1989. Charlotte's record is 2.0" set back in 1995 and Jackson's is 1.0" set in 1955.

Friday's snow record in Lansing is 2.0" set in 1955. Charlotte's record is 3.0" set in 2014 and Jackson's is 1.1" set in 1989.

Some of these records could be absolutely crushed with the high snowfall totals we have in the forecast.

