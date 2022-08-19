Kiernan Brown pleads guilty in double murder case

LANSING, Mich. — Kiernan Brown pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second degree murder in the murders of Kaylee Brock, 26, and Julie Mooney, 32.

Brown previously pleaded guilty in July 2020 a day after he refused to take a plea deal .

During the plea hearing in 2020, Brown confessed to killing both Brock and Mooney on May 10, 2019, with a hammer in front of Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

“I took her life with a hammer,” Brown said.

“Was that done in self-defense?” asked Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

“No, ma’am,” replied Brown.

According to Ingham County Circuit Court records, the court rejected Brown's original plea, and Brown withdrew the plea on Sept. 10, 2020. After that, a jury trial was scheduled and delayed multiple times throughout 2021 and 2022.

On Friday, Brown took a plea deal and pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the two counts of second degree murder. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the open murder charge and the armed robbery charge along with a habitual offender charge.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John J. Dewane said in an email to FOX 47 News that the minimum sentencing is 70 years in prison with a maximum of a 100 years.

