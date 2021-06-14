Watch
Juneteenth festivals happening in the greater Lansing Area

Najeema Iman
Flyer for Juneteenth Mixer on Friday
Juneteenth Mixer
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 14, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom. And, if you're not sure how to spend the holiday, you're in luck. Greater Lansing will offer mixers, yoga and festivals to choose from.

"So Juneteenth really represents when, historically, the last two slaves were notified in Galveston, Texas, of being free," said Najeema Iman, co-creator of the community group Black People Lansing Michigan. "We celebrate them, while also celebrating us."

This year the co-creators of the group are hosting a Juneteenth mixer inside of the Lansing Studio on Friday at 5 p.m.

They're encouraging people to get "suited and booted" because the event is dress attire. Local businesses will be there giving out free things.

"One thing that we're trying to bring to our community is black people supporting one another and celebrating and having fun together," said Tiffany Nordé, Black People of Lansing co-creator.

She said the event is a time for people to bring their business cards and, "where creativity can flow amongst the African American community and set up platforms."

If you're not in the mood to dress up, you can dress down at the festivals happening on Saturday. At 4 p.m. there will be a festival in REO Town.

And Michigan State University will be holding their very first Juneteenth celebration at 12 p.m. on Munn Field.

Below is a list of Juneteenth events happening this weekend:

Juneteenth Mixer
Flyer for Juneteenth Mixer on Friday
Black Wall Street of Lansing Father's Day Juneteenth event
Flyer for Black Wall Street of Lansing Father's Day Juneteenth event
Juneteenth Celebration
Flyer for Juneteenth Celebration
Juneteenth Yoga
Flyer for Juneteenth sunset yoga
Juneteenth jazz celebration
Flyer for Juneteenth Jazz celebration
Juneteenth celebration and March
Flyer for Juneteenth celebration and March

