January's 3 Degree Guarantee: The Fledge

LANSING, Mich. — Since 2015, The Fledge has been providing community members with free necessities like food food, clothing and hygiene products.

The fledge also promotes success and entrepreneurship, by providing people with educational sessions and professional opportunities.

During the check presentation, the Fledge was given $1,100 and they hope to use the money for their upcoming youth entrepreneurship program.

“It’s free to the youth from grades 7 to 12,” said Fledge Executive Director Shannon Norris. “They get a 10 week entrepreneurship program with a one on one mentor who'll help them with their business idea and at the end of the program, they’ll be able to do a pitch competition and win $1,000 dollars.”

