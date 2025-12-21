Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jackson PD: Breaking and entering reported, man dies after shooting

Jackson Police are investigating after officers were dispatched early Sunday to a breaking and entering in progress, and learned before arrival that a person had been shot, according to a news release from Jackson Police.

The person who was shot was a 23-year-old Jackson man, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the news release.

Officers got the call shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to a breaking and entering in progress at a home along the 100 block of South Higby Street, according to police.

Before police arrived, an update came that there was a shooting victim inside the home, police said.

Officers arrived and found the 23-year-old man had been shot in the head, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said in the news release that this information is preliminary and part of an ongoing investigation, and officers' understanding of what happened could change.

