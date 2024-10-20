Jackson County Animal Control: New details emerge after dozens of cats found dead

There is an update in the investigation of dozens of cats found dead in Jackson, according to a social media post from Jackson County Animal Shelter and Animal Control.

The cats were found in a dumpster Tuesday at Grand River Ridge Apartments in Jackson, according to Jackson County Animal Control.

Investigators have located where these cats came from, according to a social media post from Jackson County Animal Shelter and Animal Control.

The post did not identify the location.

Investigators also able to find another location where the suspects lived, and seized six live cats and two live dogs, the post said.

That secondary location's address was not released.

The remaining animals are safe and receiving care at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, and a report has been filed with the County prosecutor's office for review, the post said.