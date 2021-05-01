'It's something not talked about': Michigan12 year-old launches business to educate girls on periods

GREGORY, Mich. — Cecilia Trevisan is your average 12 year-old who enjoys things like drawing and sports.

“I run a lot and soccer,” Cecilia said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. 12 year-old Cecilia Trevisan has always wanted to start her own business.

Her mom Renee Trevisan said Cecilia's been wanting to start her own business.

“She’s always wanted to start some form of a business like for the past four years," Renee said. "She’s always been an entrepreneur.”

They got the idea to launch a business to educate young girls on their periods.

“I know when I went through it I took it the hard way," Cecilia said. “It’s not as bad as I feel people make it out to be.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Cecilia picks her favorite period products and packs them into a monthly subscription box along with a tips sheet.

They launched Honestly You, LLC, a business for period advice and monthly subscription boxes.

“We thought we’d try it out,” Renee said.

Cecilia said she learned everything about periods as it happened the first time for her.

“Mostly by myself," Cecilia said. "Some from my sister, which is mostly from my sister, and some from my mom.”

She said she wishes it was talked about more in school.

“In fifth grade we had health class, but they didn’t really teach us anything about it," said Cecilia, who lives in Gregory. "It would be nicer if they did.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Included in this months subscription box is a journal to write in which Cecilia said is one of her favorite things to do.

Renee said they openly talk about it in their household because it's important.

“It’s something not talked about, but it should be because it’s going to happen whether you like it or not and they should be able to talk to each other about it,” Renee said.

They both hope this business helps educate young girls.

“The single dad, the daughter doesn’t want to communicate so maybe this will help,” Renee said.

One box and one tip at a time.

“I tell my friends to bring their backpack with them everywhere and keep stuff in there for it,” Cecilia said. "I also have stuff on me for my friends."

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Cecilia and Renee hope this business can help educate young girls on their periods and products they might not know about.

This months Honestly You box is themed true to self with face masks, a journal and many other necessities a girl might need during their time of the month. Each month will be a different theme full of Cecilia's favorite products.

A single one time purchase box is $32, a three month subscription is $30 and a six month or full year subscription is $29. Prices include shipping.

Orders can be placed on the Honestly You, LLC website.

