Ionia Public Schools closes elementary school due to bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools closed Boyce Elementary Monday due to a bomb threat.

The district posted about the threat on Facebook saying that they were made aware of the threat at around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

"Upon thorough searches of Boyce with K-9 units, law enforcement and IPS agree that there is no credible threat to Boyce Elementary," the post said.

Even though the threat was deemed not credible, the district said they wanted to err of the side of caution and close Boyce Elementary and continue investigating.

All other Ionia Public Schools buildings have remained open.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

