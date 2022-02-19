Ingham County will add another disc golf course at Lake Lansing Park

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County officials plan to build a new disc golf course meant to increase traffic at an under-utilized park.

The project is slated to start this spring and should take one year to complete.

County officials say disc golf is a popular sport.

The county already has a course at Burchfield Park, in Holt and thinks adding one to Lake Lansing Park is a great use of space that isn’t often used.

District 11 Commissioner Emily Stivers says the new course would be for a wider range of people than the one at Burchfield.

“There’s a really passionate community around it and its accessible to people with a wide variety of abilities. Kids as young as six years old can quickly master the sport,” said Stivers.

Stivers says people who use wheelchairs can easily play the game too.

The Lake Lansing Disc Golf Course will be for beginning to intermediate skill levels, while the Burchfield course is for more skilled players.

Joe Cleary uses the trails at Lake Lansing Park for skiing, biking and hiking.

He says he’s seen how much fun people are having over at Burchfield Park with Disc golf and thinks it will be a big hit at Lake Lansing.

“They go right past where you hike and I’ve seen people use them and they look like they are having a ball!” said Cleary.

Cleary says the trees at Lake Lansing are going to make the course difficult for players.

“These narrow trails where you’ve got to get the disc through and in-between these trees? It looks challenging,” said Cleary.

A price tag of $50,000 has been earmarked for the project.

“The $50,000 will cover 18 targets. 18 concrete tee surfaces, 18 tee signs and a map kiosk. Some trash cans, benches and those kinds of amenities for people to take a break and rest,” said Stivers.

Stivers says some of that money will be used for erosion control and the environmental impact at Lake Lansing Park.

Officials say the golf course will be a lucrative venture for the county. They're expected to make a full return on the $50,000 investment within the first three months of operation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

