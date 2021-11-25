Ingham County Sheriff’s office searching for missing mother and son

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate an Onondaga woman and her son.

Authorities say 40-year-old Sarah Jane Heltzel was last seen in the 4100 block of Gale Road in Onondaga Tuesday afternoon around 4:00. She was driving a white 2019 Ford F250.

Heltzel is a white woman and is 5 feet six inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her 1-year-old son Ryan Heltzel has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah and Ryan are asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-230-3104 or local law enforcement.

