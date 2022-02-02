Ingham County man wins Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — An Ingham County man is more than $430,000 richer after he won the Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 56-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, won the big prize from a ticket he bought online. The lucky numbers were 05-10-18-20-23.

“I usually buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets at the store and a few online,” said the player. “I checked my in-store tickets Sunday night and thought I didn’t win anything this drawing, forgetting about my online tickets.

The player has already claimed his prize and plans to share his winnings with family, donate some, and complete some home renovations.

