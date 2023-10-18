Ingham County law enforcement undergoes training focused on elder abuse

Ingham county law enforcement took part in Sentinel Project training this week

This training is focused on investigations of neglect, abuse and misconduct in long term care facilities

Sentinel Project training will continue with law enforcement agencies across the state in the coming weeks

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This week law enforcement across Ingham County underwent training meant to help officers investigate a number of cases including those involving long term care facilities.

The states "Sentinel Project" is designed to examine evidence of abuse and neglect in long term care facilities like nursing homes.

With the goal of helping officers identify and investigate abuse, neglect and misconduct

In Michigan... An estimated 100,000 older adults are victim of elder abuse and less than half of those cases are reported to police

This training will continue in counties across Michigan with the help of law enforcement agencies such as the Michigan Sheriffs Association and The Police Officers Association of Michigan to educate officers on the framework of nursing homes and signs they should look for.

