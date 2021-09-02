Ingham County issues emergency mask requirement in schools

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail issued two public health orders this morning to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The emergency orders require masks in schools and detail quarantine and isolation procedures.

Vail said 97 percent of students in Ingham County public schools already have a mask requirement in their district.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with our local schools and districts that have already required masks and continue to work with us on isolation and quarantine procedures,” Vail said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, our trends are going in the wrong direction and it’s crucial that we cover the gaps left behind in areas where mask requirements were not in place, including but not limited to daycare centers, childcare centers, preschools, youth programs, and private schools.”

Ingham County had a 515 percent increase in new cases for those 17 years and under from July to August.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has also reported a five-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the last month, rising from approximately 38,000 cases at the end of July to 204,000 cases as of Aug. 26.

“It is imperative that we use all of our tools and prevention strategies to control COVID-19 in educational settings to maintain in-person learning in the 2021-2022 school year and to do so safely,” Vail said in a press release.

Both orders will be effective at midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and will remain in place until further order of the health officer.

