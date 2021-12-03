Ingham County gives Child and Family charities $3 million to help move to McLaren Greenlawn Campus

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County is giving Child and Family Charities $3 million to help with the nonprofit's move to the McLaren Greater Lansing’s Greenlawn Campus.

“I really believe in the work that they’re doing,” Board commissioner Chris Trubac. “I have heard really good things about them. I’ve known people who have been directly involved in their work. And I’m really excited to see what they do with this grant.”

The grant is coming out of the $56 million in federal money that the Board of Commissioners received to support those most impacted by the pandemic.

“We just wanted to try and get that money out there quickly, because it wasn’t helping anybody if we held on to it. So we wanted to get that money out there to the community and support families and so forth,” Trubac said.

The move is expected to cost $7 million and will provide the organization with a larger space that will house all of its resources under one roof.

Child and Family Charities CEO Julie Thomasma said the grant will help tremendously.

“The $3 million will allow us to renovate the entire campus, purchase the campus and and make sure that we have all of the furniture, and everything that we need to move all of our programs and expand and bring other non profit partners on board," she said.

“We have a long term partnership with Jackson National and as soon as they heard about the need to have this match, and all of the work we are doing, they said they wanted to invest in us,” Thomasma said.

Child and Family Charities will begin renovations in spring.

Thomasma said support from the community has been overwhelming.

