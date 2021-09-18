Ingham County first responders get new $26 million radio system

LANSING, Mich. — After using their old radio devices for 16 years, first responders in Ingham County recently switched to a new radio system at a cost of $26 million. They say it was worth every penny.

Around 2,200 new Motorola radio devices were given out to the 26 agencies in the county, including police and fire departments, EMS and dispatch.

“The clarity is so much more improved than what we had before,” said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball. “The coverage is head and shoulders above what we had before.”

Ball said since the switch, his employees have been able to do their jobs a lot better, and he’s glad Ingham County is finally jumping on board with the new radio devices.

Apparently, other agencies in the state have used the system for years and Ball said now, his team can properly communicate with those agencies.

“Being on the same radio system means we can actually talk to those firefighters, which leads to a more efficient fire response,” he said.

For agencies like the Ingham County Sheriff’s office, it all boils down to keeping first responders safe.

“The main thing for me is just the officer safety,” said Ingham County Sheriff’s Officer Lieutenant Chauncey Shattuck. “We’re able to transmit out information so our officers can hear it and back us up if we need it.”

