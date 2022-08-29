Ingham County Circuit Court creates annex to deal with backlog

LANSING, Mich. — It’s been two years since the start of the pandemic and the Ingham County Circuit Court is still catching up. The court is tackling this issue by opening up a new courtroom, which is just outside of downtown Lansing.

This new court is part of Ingham County’s 30th Circuit Court, and it’s just a few blocks away from the district court. There are nearly 900 cases in the backlog to sort through after jury trials were put on hold during the pandemic. As you can imagine, your typical jury seating simply was not an option when we were social distancing.

The courthouse will been overseen by a visiting judge, and the courthouse is expected to be up and running in September.

