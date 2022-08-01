Ingham County announces first probable case of monkeypox virus

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department announced the first probable case of the monkeypox virus in Ingham County.

The infected individual is currently isolating and doesn't pose a risk to the public.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with infectious scabs, rash or body fluids or by respiratory secretions during face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, exhaustion and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on body or inside the mouth.

There are no other confirmed cases in Ingham County at this time.

For the last information on the monkeypox virus, click here.