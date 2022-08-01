Watch Now
Ingham County announces first probable case of monkeypox virus

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 01, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department announced the first probable case of the monkeypox virus in Ingham County.

The infected individual is currently isolating and doesn't pose a risk to the public.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with infectious scabs, rash or body fluids or by respiratory secretions during face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, exhaustion and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on body or inside the mouth.

There are no other confirmed cases in Ingham County at this time.

