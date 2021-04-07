Ingham County Animal Control seizes more than a dozen animals from Lansing home

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) seized more than a dozen animals from a home in north Lansing on Wednesday.

Inside the home they found dogs, cats, exotic reptiles and other small pets.

The seizure occurred as part of an ongoing animal welfare investigation by ICACS, Potter Park Zoo officials and other local exotics experts.

ICACS is temporarily restricting cat surrenders to the shelter so that its veterinary and animal care staff can take the time they need to care for these animals.

The shelter is in need of monetary and food donations. They are asking for Purina One cat food. Donations can be dropped off at the Mason shelter or be made online.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook