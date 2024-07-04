Independence Day celebrations: How neighbors are celebrating the holiday

The City Of Lansing held a 4th of July parade around the Capitol Loop.

Cool cars, horses, performances, people dressed for the occasion, and even clowns were featured.

Watch the video above to see what families are doing for their 4th of July celebrations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Thursday, the Capitol Loop saw a parade of cool cars, horses, performances, people dressed for the occasion, and even clowns.

The streets were lined with hundreds of people and tons of families.

All together to kick-off a day of fireworks and fun.

“It’s a Family Tradition” Said John Ingraham and the Ely family.

At the parade families emphasized what they enjoy most about this holiday.

“Family time and fireworks of course" Said the Strode and Thomas family.

“Fireworks and the Food, Family, get together and enjoy all the festivities, like the fireworks” Said the Basey, Rocha, and Beverly family.

And neighbors, of course, didn't forget about cooking on the grill.

“That we are went out and got it all this morning, Burgers, Hot dogs, all that good stuff” Said the Dew family.

The celebration and family time didn’t stop in Lansing, Eaton rapids also held independence day celebrations with families flocking in from afar.

“We travel 3 hours to see family and friends, it’s always fun and exciting”

But it’s important to not forget the reason why we’re all together.

“We need to remember why we’re free and pay respect to the soldiers that keep it that way” Said John Ingraham and Ely family.

