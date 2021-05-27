In Lansing, an ice cream and sub restaurant from the guys behind Bangos food truck

LANSING, Mich. — Aharon Hebert and his buddy William Green opened their food truck Bangos almost two years ago. Both of them are comedians and running the truck left their nights open for comedy shows.

Recently, the duo decided to expand after falling in love with a location on the corner of East Michigan Avenue and Hosmer Street in Lansing.

“We keep having other business ideas and this one was a combination of the location and what we thought would be good over here,” Hebert said.

The new restaurant is called Babe’s Corner.

While Bangos is known for its spicy chicken sandwiches, burgers and vegan options, the menu at Babe’s Corner looks a little different.

“We have a couple ice cream machines, so we do vanilla, chocolate, twist, and then we have a special flavor every week and a vegan flavor every week,”Hebert said. “Our subs a whole one is about 12 inches, and our half ones are about 6 inches, so they’re pretty fulfilling.”

And some of the ingredients are one of a kind.

“We get our bread from Great Harvest Lansing, and they developed a sub roll just for us. So we’re the only ones that have it,” Hebert said.

Right now, the restaurant has a team of seven employees. Hebert said one of his goals when opening up was to provide more opportunities in Lansing.

“We pay $15 a hour because we thought that was important and everyone have been great.”

The hours at Babe’s Corner are:

Monday

3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tuesday through Friday

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday

Noon - 9:00 PM

