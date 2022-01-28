Howell insurance agent sentenced in $375,000 embezzlement scheme

LANSING, Mich. — A Howell insurance agent who pleaded guilty to defrauding her clients will serve one year in jail and three years of probation.

Alicia Holbrook-Bloink, 44, who runs Holbrook Insurance Agency LLC, pleaded guilty in December to conducting a criminal enterprise and the corporation pleaded to multiple counts including conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement, identity theft and tax evasion.

"When the people we hire to protect our assets choose instead to pocket our money, there must be consequences,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors. I will continue to work with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to protect our residents from dishonest practices.”

Between 2015 and 2018, she used her insurance agency to embezzle nearly $375,000, taking money from clients who paid in full. She then forged finance agreements with premium finance companies to ensure the client had the policy issued while Holbrook-Bloink used their money.

The finance contract were frequently not paid, and insurance policies would be canceled, often without the clients realizing it.

Several victims filed complaints against Holbrook-Bloink's company to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, which then referred the case to Nessel's office.

Hobrook-Bloink was sentenced on Thursday. Restitution is scheduled to be addressed during a hearing on June 10.

