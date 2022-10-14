High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.

Because of widespread cold outbreaks that covered most of the state of Michigan this year, we are seeing a lot of areas approach peak color at the same time. The most interior areas that had the most prolonged cold weather, are already past peak.

wsym October 14-16th colors



Notice in these images of Marquette / Houghton, there is still a lot of color to be found near the water. Yes, there's snow coming down in Houghton on Friday the 14th.

NMU Marquette October 14th



Michigan Tech University Houghton October 14th



The areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline are the only ones delayed a little bit. This includes the Tunnel of Trees which will mostly likely have peak color this weekend because of the high winds next week.

wsym Fall colors Oct 14-16th up north



Here in Lansing / Jackson we have a lot of areas showing peak color while others are not. This is because we have had some pockets of cold air in very localized area. However, with the approaching winds we are expecting a lot of leaves to drop by this time next week. Keep in mind while we broad-brushed "peak" over much of the area, there will be beautiful pockets of color next weekend too. Just not as widespread as what we are seeing now. It's tricky to forecast "peak" when it's so patchy!

wsym Lower Michigan Oct 14-16th



The colors are extremely vibrant this year thanks to the cold weather. It's been a fall like we haven't seen in a few years! Check out the colors popping next to Consumer's Energy headquarters in Jackson on October 13th!

Brad Sugden Consumer's Energy in Jackson



The forecast calls for some sunshine Saturday with breezy winds. Sunday we'll have more clouds and a few sprinkles. Winds both days will be about 15-20 mph. Monday and Tuesday expect gusts 35-45mph with some 55mph gusts along the lake shore. Two days of winds like that with lows in the lower 30s and highs barely at 40 will likely push us past peak in many areas.

WSYM Wind gusts Tuesday, October 18th



Feel free to send us pictures to newspics@fox47news.com

Happy leaf peeping! See you all next year.

