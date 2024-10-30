HAPPENING TODAY: youth tobacco prevention, last-minute voter push, and a free haunted house

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tracking Showers and Storms for Halloween

Today in our neighborhoods, we could potentially near, meet, or break high temperatures yet again. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s with blustery conditions ranging from 30-35 mph. We are watching for some relief from this heat as a cold front is expected to move through Michigan on Halloween. This cold front will bring chances for showers and storms during the daytime hours. For trick-or-treating, we could expect showers to move off by early evening allowing for a dry, but soggy, trick-or-treat. We will watch this very closely.

Three top local stories

Youth Tobacco Prevention Hearing

Shutterstock A "We Card" sign on retailer's door.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, teen tobacco use has increased since 2023. To curb that, the state legislature is introducing new legislation. The package of four bills lawmakers will consider includes requiring tobacco retailers to be licensed and the ability to fine establishments for selling tobacco products to minors. Senators on the Regulatory Affairs Committee will hold a hearing at 2:30 pm in Lansing.

Election blitz: Getting voters to the polls

wxyz.com Voting Booths

Election day is now just six days away and campaign efforts on both sides are making a late push for votes.

Michigan Democratic 7th Congressional District Candidate Curtis Hertel will be co-hosting a Get Out The Vote rally this morning at 11 am in Lansing. On the Republican side, Senate Candidate Mike Rogers is co-hosting a Get Out The Vote rally tonight at 6:30 pm in nearby Kalamazoo.

Free Haunted House in Holt helps those in need

Neighbors in Holt will have the chance to get spooked and give back at the same time. Immortal Grounds is hosting its free haunted house again tonight from 7 to 9 pm. Neighbors can enjoy the haunted house for free and are just encouraged to donate to their food drive.



A look back at yesterday's top local story

Law enforcement funding on the ballot: Neighbors in Eaton and Jackson counties weigh in

Neighbors in both Jackson and Eaton Counties have a lot to decide on in the upcoming election when it comes to law enforcement. In Jackson, neighbors will decide on a jail operations millage for Jackson County. In Eaton County, neighbors will decide and an operations tax proposal for all county services. Neighborhood reporters Olivia Pageau and Will Lemmink sat down with voters in both counties to find out their thoughts on their respective proposals.

Read the full article: Law Enforcement Funding on the ballot: Neighbors in Eaton and Jackson Counties weigh in

