HAPPENING TODAY: winter weather, Senate Committee Hearing, Sweetheart Ball

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today WX 0212

Dry with cloudy skies this morning, with snow developing after midday.

Snow will be steady and heavy at times through the evening hours, becoming more intermittent overnight.

4-7" of snowfall is expected for the greater Capital Region, 2-5" south of I-94 with the potential for up to 0.1" of ice.

Three top local stories

Winter Weather Coverage

Heavy snowfall is expected to fall across Mid-Michigan this evening, bringing us around 5-8 inches of snowfall.

MI Senate Regulatory Affairs Committee Hearing

The Michigan Senate Regulatory Affairs Committee is holding a hearing today on the earned sick time and tipped wages legislation that is set to go into effect next Friday.

Recently the House passed modification bills after neighbors protested against the Michigan Supreme Court ruling that will increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2030 and require businesses to provide 72 hours of earned sick time to their employees.

Protesting neighbors say this will negatively affect their tips and cause small businesses to close.

The House and the Senate will have to work together to agree on one bill in just 9 days.

Sweetheart Ball

The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts is hosting its annual Sweetheart Ball tonight and tomorrow night from 7 to 8:30 pm at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

Young neighbors can enjoy a Valentine’s Day-inspired night with their favorite caregiver or their entire family.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

A look into BWL’s Winter Shut-off Policy

It's been less than six months since BWL's rate increases went into effect, prompting a bigger conversation about BWL's Winter Shut-Off Policy.

Read the full article: A look into BWL’s Winter Shut-off Policy

