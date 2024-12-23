HAPPENING TODAY: winter break camp and a recycling drop-off event

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

A somewhat disorganized disturbance will be passing through the area today bringing us an occasional, light wintry mix or some snow showers. If there are a few slick spots on the roads, salt should work fine with temperatures rising into the low to mid 30. As far as snow, nothing should be heavy and any accumulation will be minor with our northern counties maybe getting an inch or so by the time things wind down tonight.

Two top local stories

YMCA Winter Break Camp

Looking for a way to keep your kids busy during winter break?

You can sign them up for the winter break camp at the YMCA in Lansing.

The program begins today from 8 am to 5:30 pm and continues on December 27th and 30th and on January 2nd and 3rd.

The program costs $60 per day per child.

You can register online or in person.

Recycling drop-off event

Junk in the Trunk of Grand Ledge hosts a toy exchange, recycling drop-off, and more from 5 pm to 8 pm tonight.

For the toy exchange you don't have to bring toys to get toys and neighbors who bring recycling can get one free item.

This will be the Junk in the Trunk's last recycling drop-off event until February 7th.

For a full list of accepted recycling materials, click here.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighbors embrace the cold with tubing hills and synthetic ice skating fun

Neighbors are embracing the cold with winter activities like tubing at Hawk Island Park and free synthetic ice skating at Marketplace on the Green.

Read the full article: Neighbors embrace the cold with tubing hills and synthetic ice skating fun

