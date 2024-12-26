Happening Today: Winter break activities and holding onto that Christmas Spirit

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Hey! Mid-Michigan! It's your neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson taking you on a tour of Mid-Michigan with me. We're looking at some more holiday and winter break fun for our neighbors.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 1226

Mostly cloudy skies remain in place today, with some spotty drizzle possible.

Temperatures will continue their gradual warming trend with highs reaching the low 40s across our neighborhoods.

Winds will be light, out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Three top local stories

Christmas light shows

Christmas Day might be over but anyone hoping to hang onto that holiday spirit can visit some Christmas light shows in Holt today.They’re at:

3610 Creole way

5202 Runnymeade

and 4545 Don Street

and be sure to tune into 97.9FM as you approach this last one.

Festival of Trees

If you’re in the mood for more holiday fun, the Friends of Turner-Dodge House will host the Festival of Trees featuring decor by different businesses, organizations and individuals adorning all three floors of the historic mansion. It happens from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this afternoon and admission is $5.00

Open Swim at Mason Aquatic Center

Parents looking for something for children to do over winter break can take advantage of the Mason Aquatic Center open swim hours this afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They also offer a few other times and days including a New Year’s Eve swim party coming up on 12/31.

