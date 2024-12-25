People in our neighborhoods working Christmas

Ingham County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Duling spent Christmas day working.

Workers at Dunkin say that they are working to make more money.

Video shows those working Christmas day and why they are working.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Many neighbors come together with family and friends for the holidays, but for others they’re working.

“For most of us, police, fire, dispatch, hospitals, you know what you sign up for, you work holidays," said Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Duling.

“I worked a lot of Christmases in my early career, but this is my first one in about six years.”

He says he clocked in for Christmas at 5 in the morning.

“We work 12-hour shifts.”

He says usually the roads are pretty clear on Christmas, but that someone always has to be ready.

“We’ll have some verbal arguments we will most likely have to deal with.”

On my way to meet Duling, I went on my usual route and found that my coffee place was open, so I stopped by and asked them if they chose to work.

“Yeah, we did choose,” said baristas at Dunkin.

Baristas at Dunkin say they make more money if they choose to work a holiday.

“I’m working Christmas because I’m a college student, and I need to pay my tuition.”

Back with Deputy Duling, it’s a Christmas Day spent ready to respond.

“We’re always here if people need us.”

