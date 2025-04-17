HAPPENING TODAY: Violence Prevention Plan, National Day of Action rally, hiring event

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday Morning Forecast 0416

Plentiful sunshine eventually gives way to increasing clouds in the evening.

Highs continue to trend warmer, reaching the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

Pleasant SSE winds at 6-12 mph expected.

Three top local stories

Bipartisan Violence Prevention Plan

Lawmakers are discussing a bipartisan plan to create a Public Safety and Violence Prevention Trust Fund at 10:30 a.m. at the House Republican briefing room.

The trust fund would provide a portion of Michigan sales tax revenue to help stop violent crime in local communities.

After the discussion, the House Government Operations Committee will host a hearing and possibly vote on the proposal.

MSU Labor Unions Rally

Today is National Day of Action for higher education, and a trio of Michigan State University Unions are participating with a “Stand Up for Higher Education Rally”.

The rally takes place outside the Hannah Administration Building on MSU’s Campus at 3 p.m.

The three unions are joining a national movement of higher education professionals standing up for their rights and the rights of their students.

LCC Manufacturing Hiring Event

Are you looking for a manufacturing job?

LCC and Capital Area Michigan Works! are partnering to host a manufacturing hiring event from 10 a.m. to noon at LCC’s West Campus.

12 different confirmed employers are attending the event... with some having representatives on-site to conduct interviews and review resumes.

All neighbors are welcome at the event.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighbors react to possible cuts as Eaton County considers public safety millage

Voters in Eaton County are at the center of a debate over taxes, staffing shortages, and accountability in county government.

