Happening Today - Veterans day events through out our neighborhoods

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Breezy Conditions to Start our Week with Cooler Overnight Lows

Three top local stories

Its veterans day which mean's there's a lot happening in our neighborhoods honoring the hero's who have worn the uniform.

Lansing

Footprints of Michigan in a partnership with Fraternal Order of Eagles, will be having an appreciation shoe give away.

The event will take place from 10am to 1pm and it will be open to all veterans with a valid military ID.

It will be at fraternal order of eagles location on West Saint Joseph Street in Lansing.

Veterans who attend will receive a free pair of shoes as well as a breakfast sandwich and a coffee to start their day.

Jackson

The Jackson county veterans council invites neighbors to join in celebrating Jackson county veterans at the annual veterans day ceremony.

The ceremony will present multiple awards such as the Jackson County Veteran of the Year, Veterans Service Organization of The Year, and the August "Charlie" Heim Award.

The ceremony will take place at 11am at Withington park

East Lansing

In East Lansing, The Ingham County Veterans Treatment Court will be celebrating their 15th anniversary with a special veterans day event.

The event will have keynote speakers like Michigan supreme court chief justice Elizabeth T. Clement, and others.

The event will take place at the Hannah Community Center from 5-7pm.

Tickets are 25 dollars but free for veterans.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Helping Hands Food Pantry is preparing to help feed families during the holiday season

The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner has risen over the past few years. That's not stopping Helping Hands Food Pantry where their mission is to give free meals to neighbors during the holiday season.

Read the full article: https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/charlotte-eaton-rapids/helping-hands-food-pantry-is-preparing-to-help-feed-families-during-the-holiday-season

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

