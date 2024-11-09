Helping Hands Food Pantry is preparing to help feed families during the holiday season.

Watch the video above to learn about Helping Hand's mission.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner has risen over the past few years. I'm here in Charlotte inside Helping Hands Food Pantry where their mission is to give free meals to families during the holiday season.

"We always have meats and nonperishable foods, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables," Executive Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry Amanda Thompson said.

According to the Michigan State Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics, after a few years of rapid price hikes, grocery inflation has finally slowed down. Prices at the grocery store have risen 1.3% over the past year. Executive Director of Helping Hands food pantry Amanda Thompson tells me she wants our neighbors to have the option to receive free meals.

"Fill in the gaps for whatever you love for your meal, that will help relief some of the stress," Executive Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry Amanda Thompson said.

Thompson's team is putting in the extra hours of work to make sure families are fed.

"So stop by the week before Thanksgiving let us bless you with some extra food," Executive Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry Amanda Thompson said.

Eaton County resident Phil Grimwood tells me the food pantry is doing their part to help for Thanksgiving.

"Here at Helping Hands we recognize, how hard it is with the last few years with inflation," Eaton County Resident Phil Grimwood said.

"We heard of people who are going to be alone, I invite them to my house," Eaton County Resident Phil Grimwood said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook