Happening Today: vaccine choice, PACE Day at the Capitol, Meridian Township listening session

Today's Weather Forecast

Tuesday Morning Forecast 0610

Partly cloudy, breezier, and a bit cooler today with highs in the low 70s.

Smoke levels may increase again in the way of Monday's cold front.

Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Three top local stories

Vaccine choice press conference

Two lawmakers are introducing new vaccine freedom legislation during a press conference on the West Capitol Steps at 12:15 p.m.

Republican Representatives James DeSana and Brad Paquette, along with Michigan Vaccine Choice, are showcasing legislation that they say will prohibit discrimination based on vaccination status.

Neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson is attending the event to hear the details.

PACE Day at the Capitol

Neighbors are showing up on the Capitol Lawn at 9:30 this morning to advocate for healthcare for the elderly.

Each year, the Programs of All-Inclusive Care (PACE) association of Michigan gathers at the Capitol for visibility, advocacy, and unity.

This year, the group will focus on the importance of Medicaid.

Meridian Township Listening Sessions

The Meridian Township Board is looking to hear from neighbors.

The board is hosting its first of three listening sessions today at 6 p.m. at the Central Park Pavilion.

Today’s session will focus on the proposed community and senior center, which will appear on the August 5 ballot.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Lansing resident fights to keep natural garden despite city ordinance violations

A Lansing resident is fighting to keep her natural garden with 200+ plant species after city officials claim it violates ordinances limiting grass height to 8 inches.

Read the full article: Lansing resident fights to keep natural garden despite city ordinance violations

