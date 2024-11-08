HAPPENING TODAY: UM health-sparrow military burials, mega millions drawing, Tech Forward event

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Friday 1107 AM Forecast

Expect a ton of sunshine today with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Our average high temperature for this time of year is in the low 50s, so this still is mild for this time of year. The only downfall for today is the breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest gusting a little over 20 MPH at times. Not that's not a windy day by any means, but you'll still notice it. The wind will die down tonight with lows in the mid-30s.

Three top local stories

UM Health-Sparrow organizes military burials

To honor those who gave their lives, UM Health-Sparrow has organized 6 military veterans to have burials with full military honors.

This will help give a proper burial to those who cannot afford it.

The remembrance will occur today before Veteran's Day at the Fort Custer National Cemetery at 9:30 am.

Mega Millions drawing

Nam Y. Huh/AP A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

You could win big at the Mega Millions drawing tonight.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $303 million after no winners were announced after the last drawing on Tuesday night.

If the jackpot is hit, there is a cash option of $141 million.

Tech Forward: Men of Color

The next Tech Forward: Men of Color event will be held at LCC's West Campus today from 8:30 am to 1 pm.

The event will feature men of color from the Lansing area who work in high-paying, high-demand technical and trade careers.

The event is free and open to all.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

EXCLUSIVE: Family of 3 killed in I-96 Crash speaks

A story we've been updating you on since it happened. Reporter Larry Wallace conducted an exclusive interview with a Lansing family who lost three family members in the I-96 crash in Webberville that occurred this Sunday, November 3rd.

Read the full article: EXCLUSIVE: Family of 3 killed in I-96 Crash speaks

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

