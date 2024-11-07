EXCLUSIVE: Family of 3 killed in I-96 Crash speaks

A fatal crash on I-96 near Webberville resulted in multiple injuries and fatalities.

The Glasscoe family from Lansing lost three members in the crash.

The crash involved a semi-truck failing to stop and striking multiple vehicles.

Four people were killed and 17 others injured in the fiery accident.

No charges have been filed against the semi-truck driver as of now.

Renee Glasscoe exclusively talked to us about the long road of grief her family is now forced to face.

“Losing someone as special as him is so hard,” Renee Glasscoe said.

A phone call from Michigan State Police, Renee said, left her speechless. Her husband, 47-year-old Brandon Glasscoe, his sister, 43-year-old Arthurian Watkins and his niece, 20-year-old Mandessah Navel, were killed in a crash on I-96 last Saturday.

“He picked his sister up from the airport and on his way back home,” Renee Glasscoe said.

In the midst of the travel, police said tragedy struck. Traffic was backed up because DTE was stringing power lines, and out of nowhere, police said a semi truck with a trailer failed to stop and struck multiple vehicles.

Police said it appeared that the driver, didn't see the traffic.

“What were you doing that you didn't see all those people stopped with their break lights on?” Said Brandon’s mother Toni Glasscoe.

Cell phone footage from a viewer shows just how intense the scene was. So intense, injuring 17 people and killing 4.

“Four people are dead and all those injuries,” it’s just not right,” said Toni Glasscoe.

The semi truck driver was sent to the hospital, and according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's office at this point, no charges have been filed.

“Our lives have been turned upside down,” Toni Glasscoe said.

For Brandon's family, the pain is unimaginable, trying to come to terms with losing a man who was a husband, son, father high school football coach and so much more.

“He was just amazing,” said Renee Glasscoe. “He pushed any and everybody.

The Glasscoe family started a GoFundMe, click here for more information.

