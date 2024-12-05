HAPPENING TODAY: UM Health-Sparrow Heritage Gallery, Eaton County special meeting, dashers roundtable

Olivia Pageau

(WSYM) - Good snowy morning, Mid-Michigan! It’s your Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, and, if you’re like me, you’ve already started your holiday shopping. This season, at ART 634, they are hosting a unique art show, specifically geared towards holiday gifts. The gallery features pieces, from woodwork to clothing. Each piece is handcrafted by local artists, and the artists receive 100% of the sales made on their pieces. I spoke with one of the artists featured in the show, Annie Wade, about what it means to, not only shop locally but to support local artists during the holidays.

Today's Weather Forecast

We are still tracking snow this morning as our winds are looking to shift from the north. As we head into the latter hours of the day, this northerly flow will allow lake effect snow showers to maintain west of our neighborhoods. Morning commute this morning could be hazardous as we are still watching breezy conditions exceeding 30 mph and possibly reaching 40 mph for gusts. These gusts could blow snow around and impact visibility for the morning commute along with any leftover accumulations and slick spots. Wind chill will remain in the mid teens today so make sure to bundle up. We will start to dry as we head into the weekend with a warmup expected as we head into next week.

Three top local stories

UM Health-Sparrow Heritage Gallery

The grand opening of UM Health-Sparrow's new heritage gallery will take place today at 10:30 a.m. in Lansing.

The gallery will showcase a collection of artifacts, historical photos, and milestones of the health system's journey.

Eaton County Board of Commissioners Special Meeting

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners Ways and Means Committee is holding a special meeting for the first time since officials addressed the loss of the Eaton County Road Patrol.

Neighborhood reporter Travis Hivks will be at the meeting this morning at 9 a.m., continuing to follow the fallout after the Eaton County Tax Proposal failed to pass.

Dashers Roundtable

Dashers and Doordash merchants hold a roundtable to protect their independent contractor status.

House Bill 4390 would re-classify independent contractors as an employees.

The event will take place at the New Daily Bagel in Downtown Lansing this morning from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Gun violence survivors push for new legislation during lame duck session

Time is running out for lawmakers to pass 9 gun violence prevention bills before Republicans take the House majority. Survivors advocate for change.

Read the full article: Gun violence survivors push lawmakers to pass legislation in lame-duck session

