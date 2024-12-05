Gun violence survivors push lawmakers to pass legislation in lame-duck session

LANSING, Mich. — I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Moschet, and I went to the Capitol Wednesday to hear from gun violence survivors who want to see change before power shifts in the state legislature.

They're pushing nine gun violence prevention bills that they say could help keep communities safe.

Among these bills are topics including gun industry accountability, Medicaid coverage for Community Violence Intervention (C.V.I) programs, and a ghost gun ban.

"My son who was 17 at the time was shot in the head through the eye with a ghost gun by his 17-year-old friend, who ordered a kit online and put it together in less than 30 minutes", said Denise Wieck.

Although her son survived the incident, Wieck said she and her son's lives changed forever.

"Do not sit back idly and think, 'this did not happen to me, this could not happen to me', because that's what I thought", said Wieck.

Wieck and other advocates push for action during the current lame-duck session, hoping to see new legislation before Republicans take over the House majority.

Ava Moschet

"It takes all of us pushing and begging and pleading and bringing light to all of these things that we're trying to get done before the end of the year", said Democratic State Representative Christine Morse.

In response, Republican State Representative Phil Green offered a different view of the gun violence problem.

Green says he agrees with the danger of gun violence but thinks the legislation's focus should be on the criminal.

"I am an advocate of being tough on crime. If somebody commits a crime they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law", said Green.

Overall, Green says he will collaborate with other legislators to decide what's best for our neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook