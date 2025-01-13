HAPPENING TODAY: tree collection, congressional office opening, walk-in passport event

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Light lake-effect snow showers will move through during the day, though they are not expected to persist all day. Accumulations are anticipated to be minimal. Temps should only reach a high of about 22°F and lows of 12°F. Gusty winds blowing in the upper 20mph range will make it feel colder.

Three top local stories

Charlotte tree collection

If you're in Charlotte and need to do something with your live Christmas tree, the City of Charlotte has an answer for you.

The city will be picking up Christmas trees placed on the curb throughout this week.

To be picked up, all decorations need to be removed and the tree can't be in a plastic bag.

Congressional office opening

Congressman Tom Barrett is set to open a congressional office here in Lansing this morning.

The office will provide assistance to neighbors across Michigan's 7th congressional district.

This morning at 9, Barrett and local officials are hosting a press conference to mark the office's opening.

Walk-in passport event

Are you looking to travel outside the country in 2025?

You can attend a walk-in passport application event tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Lansing City Clerk's Office.

Neighbors will need a check or money order to send with their completed application, proof of U.S. citizenship and photo ID for applicants who are 16 or older.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Lions fans enjoy extra free time during playoff bye week as they gear up for next game

Lions fans make the most of the bye week, enjoying outdoor fun and shopping, while looking forward to the team’s return to the playoffs.

