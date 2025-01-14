HAPPENING TODAY: tipped wage meeting, new MSP car, Line 5 hearing

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue today, becoming less numerous in the afternoon.

Arctic air will limit highs to the upper teens, with wind chills near or below zero at times.

The cold temperatures may make road treatments less effective, keeping roads slick throughout the day.

Three top local stories

Tipped wage committee meeting

Today, an update to a story we've been following closely.

The House Select Committee on Protecting Michigan Employees and Small Businesses will hear testimony from neighbors on the changes to minimum wage and sick time legislation.

Republicans hope to take action before the changes take place on February 21st.

Your state capitol reporter Alonna Johnson will be at the meeting.

MSP Electric vehicle unveiling

Michigan State Police is unveiling its first electric patrol car this afternoon.

The new 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be used by state properties security officers in MSP's State Security Operations Section.

The vehicle will be on display at 1:30 pm outside of the State Capitol.

Line 5 challenge hearing

Tribes and environmental groups are challenging the Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel project at the Michigan Appeals Court today at 10 am.

In 2023, the Michigan Public Service Commission granted a permit needed by Canadian oil company Enbridge to build a replacement section of Line 5 through the middle of the Great Lakes.

Today, the groups look to reverse the approval of that permit.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Doll'n Burgers and Martini Spa & Lounge in Jackson are both already noticing an impact to their businesses, just as MDOT begins 10-month construction project on Cooper Street.

Read the full article: Local businesses are already seeing impacts from construction on Cooper Street in Jackson

