Local businesses are already seeing impacts from construction on Cooper Street in Jackson

Video shows the start of construction on Cooper Street in Jackson.

According to MDOT, they are starting a project to replace the 60-year old M-106 Bridge on S Cooper Street. (Details below.)

Two businesses along Cooper Street, Doll'n Burgers and Martini Spa & Lounge, say they are already seeing the impacts of the project.

"It's going to be a really long project," says Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick, referring to the 10-month long construction project, led by MDOT, happening on Jackson's Cooper Street. Dimick says neighbors should prepare for their commute to be extended, if traveling that way. "We want residents and businesses to prepare for this because we expect lots of traffic impact in the area" he says.

According to MDOT: They are starting a project this week to replace the 60-year old M-106 Bridge on South Cooper Street. The project includes bridge replacement, roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, sidewalk replacement, storm sewer and watermain replacement. The roadway will be fully closed from Washington Street to the south side of the railroad tracks. Construction will continue through to the fall.



Though work has just started, two business owners are already seeing impacts. Justin Dalenberg, Owner of Doll n' Burgers, says it's been "Difficult, to say the least." Dalenberg shared that he worries about the location of his business at a time where street closures and detours are around the corner. "Just this last week, with this whole construction thing, it hasn't really, majorly impacted us, but it has impacted us for sure. To the tune of 20% of our sales, but that's without the bridge being closed," he says. Dalenberg explains that he's worried that once the bridge closes, he will have to consider relocating his restaurant.

Front of Doll n' Burgers located on Cooper Street, in Jackson Doll n' Burgers

Meanwhile, down the road, at Martini Spa & Lounge, they're already seeing some traffic confusion that they hope doesn't impact them long term, according to Owner, Darryl Martins. "There's no entryway off Cooper to Hupp anymore. People don't know that it's closed, so we're having to deal with a lot of phone calls and re-education of how to get in there."

Olivia Pageau The front of Martini Spa & Lounge on Cooper Street, in Jackson

Martins says the cones and closures are already holding up clients. He says, "We'll have some individuals that are so late to their appointment that they're not going to be able to be seen because if they're 15, 20 minutes late for a pedicure, the next person is not going to be able to make it and go on time."

Even though neighbors will be weaving in and out of traffic cones, there are still local businesses to visit on Cooper Street. Dimick shares, "It's important for our residents to know about the construction project and find their way around it, but also remember there are businesses there and continue to support those businesses."

