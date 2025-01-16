HAPPENING TODAY: tipped wage hearing, Lions tour stops, community unity dinner

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Three top local stories

Tipped wage committee meeting

It's a story we've been covering for months.

The House Select Committee on Protecting Michigan Employees and Small Businesses is holding a second hearing on the tipped wage sick time bills after an overflowing meeting earlier this week.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Anderson House Office Building.

Representatives have around a month to make any changes, or the changes will go into effect on February 21st.

Lions tour stops

The Detroit Lions are making three stops in our neighborhood today as part of their We Want More Tour.

The first stop is at 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Okemos Meijer.

The next stop is from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the State Capitol.

The final stop will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Harrison Roadhouse in East Lansing.

Community unity dinner

Kicking off a week-long series of events honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Michigan State is hosting its annual community unity dinner.

Other events include a concert, student symposium and march and a "Stuff the Library" book drive for the Lansing School District.

The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. at Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces her priorities for the 2026 budget

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her priorities for the 2026 budget Wednesday. Some the priorities can impact people in our neighborhoods.

Read the full article: Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces her priorities for the 2026 budget

