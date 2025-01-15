Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces her priorities for the 2026 budget

Governor Whitmer outlines new budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Governor focuses on bringing jobs to Michigan and fixing the roads.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer laying out her economic vision for the state of Michigan Wednesday.

"We can drive towards a brighter future where our people and our auto industry succeed," the Governor said.

It's a focus on the cars, where we make them and the people that drive them.

"So when we talk auto industry we are talking about EV and we have a lot going for us in the sector," CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership Bob Trezise said.

The Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant right here in our neighborhoods will be converting to produce electric vehicles, something CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership Bob Trezise says is important for bringing jobs to our neighborhoods.

"It provides important jobs for folks who may be don't all the time have four year degrees for instance but they have every right like all of us to make a living for their family," Trezise said.

Governor Whitmer says she wants to bolster those efforts by using state dollars to bring jobs to the state and give a tax cut to the companies that hire our neighbors.

But nothing can be done without the roads to drive on. As your state capitol reporter, I've covered how the funding for road construction is running out as soon next year.

"If we don't find a solution, our roads will get worse and more dangerous. That means more expensive car repairs and delays on your drive home," Whitmer said.

But Republican State Representative Sarah Lightner from Jackson says it should've been a focus before then.

"If it was her priority she should've led her caucus to pay for the roads and we should be seeing a lot more road projects locally and we're not," Lightner said.

House GOP and House Democrats announced their plans to continue road funding back in December and say they will have to work together to get that and other priorities done.

