HAPPENING TODAY: three Memorial Day events in our neighborhoods

Today's Weather Forecast

Temperatures continue to climb, topping out at 70°F.

High pressure will keep us dry throughout the rest of Memorial Day.

We will see lots of sunshine and then see some increasing clouds as we head into our evening hours.

Three Memorial Day Events

It’s Memorial Day, so let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our neighborhoods.

Jackson

The City of Jackson is holding a Memorial Day Procession beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of South Jackson St. and Michigan Ave.

The procession will make its way down South Jackson St. to Greenwood Ave. and will end at Mount Evergreen Cemetery.

A ceremony will be held after the procession.

Meridian Township

Meridian Township is holding its 31st annual Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery.

During the service, the Meridian Community Band and color guard will perform.

The event is free and open to all neighbors.

Eaton Rapids

In Eaton Rapids, a Memorial Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m.

The parade will take place downtown on S. Main St., beginning around Marilin St.

A ceremony will follow the parade at G.A.R. Island Park, featuring a musket-firing salute to honor fallen soldiers.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Mid-Michigan neighbors prepare for Memorial Day

Neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks caught up with neighbors on how they are preparing for Memorial Day and how they are remembering those who died defending our country.

Read the full article: Mid-Michigan neighbors prepare for Memorial Day

