Mid-Michigan neighbors prepare for Memorial Day.

LANSING, Mich — Mid-Michigan neighbors spent Sunday prepping, remembering those who died defending our country



Eaton County neighbor Michael Hall tells me that spending time with his loved ones is a blessing.

I'm here in Lansing, and I caught up with neighbors on how they are preparing for Memorial Day and how they are remembering those who died defending our country.

"You don't show it every day, but you appreciate it every day," Charlotte neighbor Wendy Mora said.

"To me it's a remembrance of those who have passed, and not forgetting and also appreciating those who we still have," Eaton County neighbor Michael Hall said.

Eaton County neighbor Michael Hall tells me preparing to spend quality time with his loved ones on the holiday, something he doesn't take for granted.

"Probably just like anyone else, hot dogs and hamburgers, and go to the park or something of that nature, just quality time," Eaton County neighbor Michael Hall said.

Other neighbors like Wendy Mora echoed a similar sentiment, and the importance of remembering those who fought for this country.

"Just going to kind of hang out and remember the soldiers, that did what they did to fight for our country, to have this amazing day, to spend with family and friends," Charlotte neighbor Wendy Mora said.

However, Hall tells me that any time he gets to spend with his family makes the holidays better and provides more opportunities to make memories.

"Family oriented, and appreciate life and what we have," Eaton County neighbor Michael Hall said.

