HAPPENING TODAY: Take Me Home program, fighting cancer, MSU hockey hosts Minnesota

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Today will also be chilly with highs struggling to make it to 20°.

Wind picking up out of the west could cause us to see a few scattered lake-effect snow showers, but anything out there should be pretty minor.

Temperatures may even make it up to 30° by tomorrow.

Three top local stories

Jackson Take Me Home Program

The Jackson Police Department is spreading awareness on a program to help identify missing people with communication difficulties.

The Take Me Home program will allow caregivers to submit a form of identifiable information to help police identify someone with communication difficulties, such as Alzheimer's, Dementia, or Down Syndrome.

For a link to submit a form for your loved one, click here.

American Cancer Society’s Suits and Sneakers Week

UM Health-Sparrow and Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo are coming together in the fight against cancer for the American Cancer Society’s Suits and Sneakers Week.

Patients at the UM Health-Sparrow Herbert Herman Cancer Center can leave their signatures and messages of hope on a pair of shoes to be worn by Izzo during their upcoming game against Minnesota.

MSU Hockey Vs. Minnesota

#2 Michigan State hockey is back in action as they host #4 Minnesota at Munn Ice Arena tonight.

Puck drop is at 7 pm.

Last week Michigan State split a home-and-home series with rival Michigan.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Tipped Wage Bills and Government Oversight take center stage in State Capitol

GOP lawmakers setting their agenda. With the minimum wage debate and accountability in state departments taking center stage, how could these changes impact neighbors?

Read the full article: Tipped Wage Bills and Government Oversight takes center stage in State Capitol

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

