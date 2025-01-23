Tipped Wage Bills and Government Oversight takes center stage in State Capitol

From government accountability to the latest developments in minimum wage and earned sick time laws, Thursday was a busy day inside the state capitol.

House Republican leadership says they are going to bring more accountability to state government departments starting with six oversight subcommittees.

10 House Democrats wanted to make amendments to the bills that would keep the tipped wage structure the same and change how sick time is earned but the bills passed without them.

I'm your state capitol reporter AJ and Thursday was a busy day in my neighborhood. It's started with GOP representatives looking to hold state departments accountable

"We are going to look into things. We are going to investigate things," Chair of House Oversight Committee Jay DeBoyer said.

With a new majority in the state house, House Republican leadership says they are going to bring more accountability to state government departments.

Speaker of the House Matt Hall said that accountability starts with six oversight subcommittees, which he says will tackle key issues impacting our neighbors and saving your tax dollars.

"Are they spending our tax dollars according to the law or not? And if they are not, we are going to expose it and we're going to hold them accountable," Hall said.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said in response quote "Matt Hall is plainly weaponizing his position as Speaker to attack and intimidate public servants who are doing their jobs to make life better for Michiganders."

House leadership has not set their first meeting date or first priority.

The day continues to the House floor where lawmakers take the next step in changing the minimum wage and earned sick time laws but not without debate.

10 House Democrats wanted to make amendments to the bills that would keep the tipped wage structure the same and change how sick time is earned, saying keeping it the same would help working neighbors.

"This legislation cuts wages for hard-working Michiganders who deserve a long overdue livable wage," Democratic State Representative Emily Dievendorf.

However, the amendments were voted down by the Republican majority.

The minimum wage and earned sick time laws then passed the house floor.

"The servers, the restaurants and their clientele, they cannot afford for the legislature to not act," Republican State Representative Bill G. Schuette said.

The bills are on their way to the Senate. The Senate also has its own version of the bills that have yet to move.

